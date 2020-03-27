RACINE COUNTY – A 278-unit apartment complex is underway in Mount Pleasant and two new housing projects are taking shape in the Uptown area of Racine.
In addition, two new hotels opened in 2019 near Interstate 94 and construction on three more could start in the City of Racine this year. On top of that, SC Johnson this year teamed with the Brewers to help recycle plastic cups.
Those are just a few examples of the continued progress and partnerships going on in Racine County. They are all featured in a special pullout in section C of today’s paper, where the Family Life section is normally.
Take some time and read about the growth that is underway in the community.
As Racine County Executive Jonathon Delagrave said in his column, “Racine County is in a transformational time.”
