Six Mile Road to close for utility work
CALEDONIA — A "full closure" of Six Mile Road near Highway 32 is planned from Monday through Nov. 11, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Friday. Utility work is required along Six Mile Road, the DOT officials said.
Detours will take motorists along Highway 31 and Highway 32.
The road's closure is considered weather dependent, and could be changed if necessary.
For more information, visit 511wi.gov.
Golden Rondelle programs announced
RACINE — The next series of community-interest programs at the Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St., has been announced.
"Past, Present, Future: Preserving Racine’s Historic Buildings" is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5. Join a panel of state and local historical preservationists who will share a wealth of information about the state and National Register of Historic Places. Resources include financial incentives and technical information. This program is in association with the Wisconsin Historical Society and Preservation Racine Inc.
"Pro-Kids Family Night Show" is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29. This family-friendly program featuring Tim Hannig includes illusions, comedy, audience participation, music and more.
Advanced registration is strongly encouraged. To register for a program, email rondelle@scj.com or call 262-260-2154 and leave a message.
