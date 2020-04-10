Racine County In Brief

Man revived after overdose, arrested
MOUNT PLEASANT — A 31-year-old Racine man faces several drug-related charges after being revived with Narcan after he was found unresponsive early Friday by Mount Pleasant Police.
At 5:45 a.m. Friday, Mount Pleasant Police and South Shore Fire Dept. paramedics responded to a report of a drug overdose in the 6800 block of Durand Avenue. Paul Lansdown regained consciousness after life-saving measures were administered.
He was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where he was treated and medically released to be taken to the Racine County Jail. The man was placed on a probation hold and the following the charges were recommended:
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- Two counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
The case was still under investigation as of Friday.
Man injured in alleged drive-by shooting
RACINE — A man was shot in the foot late Thursday in the 1600 block of Erie Street, Racine Police confirmed Friday morning.
The incident occurred at approximately 10:47 p.m. Thursday, after Racine Police received a report of shots fired in the area.
Officers discovered that a man had been shot once in the foot while standing outside. The victim said that someone shot at him from a moving vehicle that was driving by.
No suspect description was provided.
Journal Times staff
