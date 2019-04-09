Man arrested after burglary attempt
RACINE — A man was arrested Tuesday after he attempted to steal from a local store that installs car accessories.
According to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara, at 5:41 a.m. Tuesday a 20-year-old man attempted to break into Stereo City, 2042 Lathrop Ave. The shop installs car audio and video, remote starters, and does vehicle customization, including installing tire and lighting accessories and window tinting.
Malacara said the man, whom police not identity, was taken into custody.
Reports of man with assault rifle unfounded
RACINE — An extensive search turned up nothing after a caller on Sunday reported seeing a man in Army fatigues with an assault rifle.
The call came in at about 11 p.m. Sunday near the Boiler Room Pub, 5200 Washington Ave., No. 106. An area resident living near the intersection of Lindermann and Sycamore avenues, in the area northwest of the pub, reported seeing spotlights searching that evening.
Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said officers thoroughly searched the area.
No suspect was ever apprehended as a result of the search. Police do not know whether or not the call was legitimate, Malacara said.
Evers, Barnes listening session today
KENOSHA — Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are scheduled to be in the area Wednesday, April 10, for a community listening session regarding the proposed 2019-2020 biennial state budget.
Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the event will run 5:30-7 p.m. at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., in Daimler Chrysler Hall.
The public can RSVP at http://tinyurl.com/y2o6ovz8. There is no admission fee and walk-ins will be allowed, space permitting.
Journal Times staff
