County seeks grant applications

RACINE — The application period for the 2020 Racine County Cultural and Community Services Grant Program is now open.

Each year, the office of the Racine County executive awards funding through discretionary budget allocations.

Local nonprofit organizations and other private entities are encouraged to apply for funding that will assist them in providing community-based programs or capital projects that align with Racine County’s mission statement: the cultivation of innovative, sustainable and valued opportunities for community and economic growth.

Organizations or events must be located in Racine County and the grant must be authorized by law and further a public purpose.

Applications are due by Aug. 1. All grants are pending approval of the Racine County Board of Supervisors.

Anyone interested in applying or learning more can go online to racinecounty.com/countyexecutive and click the “Cultural and Community Services Grant” link. Further questions should be directed to M.T. Boyle at 262-636-3120 or mt.boyle@racinecounty.com

Sheriff announces promotions

RACINE COUNTY — Sheriff Christopher Schmaling has announced the promotions of two Sheriff's Office staff members:

Deputy Curt Beck and Deputy Troy Ruffalo have been promoted to sergeant.

Sgt. Beck will be assigned to the second shift patrol operations and Sgt. Ruffalo will be assigned to the third shift patrol operations.

The promotions are effective immediately.

