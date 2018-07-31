Woman allegedly committed $30K in assistance fraud
RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged after reportedly fraudulently collecting nearly $30,000 in public assistance benefits from 2014 to 2016.
Jennifer Baker, 38, of the 1800 block of Shoop Street, is charged with public assistance fraud and food stamp offense.
According to her criminal complaint:
Baker fraudulently collected $29,398 in child care assistance from Jan. 31, 2014 to Jan. 31, 2016. During that time period, she was employed and no child care assistance should have been provided.
In addition, Baker listed herself and her four children as the only members of her household when her husband, who worked at Amazon, was reportedly living with her.
During that that time, Baker reportedly fraudulently collected $544 in Food Share assistance overpayments.
Baker’s initial court appearance has been adjourned until Aug. 14 to give her time to hire an attorney, court records indicate.
Co-defendant in Mackay homicide pleads guilty
KENOSHA — Jamari Cook, the co-defendant in the 2017 homicide of Olivia Mackay, has pleaded guilty to hiding a corpse and taking a vehicle without consent as a party to a crime.
Mackay, 17, of Kenosha, was found dead July 24, 2017, along rural Louis Sorenson Road in Mount Pleasant. In June, Daniel Tate, 20, of the 6600 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the strangling death of Mackay.
Tate used an online dating app to lure Mackay on a date. Then Tate reportedly strangled Mackay while on the beach at Pennoyer Park in Kenosha. Tate reportedly killed MacKay for her car, which he later unsuccessfully tried to sell.
Cook, 18, of the 2300 block of 55th Street in Kenosha, and who was in court Monday, was reportedly with Tate when he strangled her and helped dispose of her body after her death. During Tate’s trial, Cook testified that he didn’t do anything to stop Tate from killing Mackay because he was in shock and confused.
Cook’s sentencing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Tate’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 20, also in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
