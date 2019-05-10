Three detained in shooting incident
RACINE — Three people were detained for questioning following a report of shots fired Thursday in the area of the Washington Park Golf Course.
Police responded to the area at 7:20 a.m. Thursday, according to a Racine Police news release issued Friday morning. A search of the area was done and a handgun was located. The investigation is ongoing, police said Friday morning. No one was injured in the incident.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.
Household drop-off set for today
WATERFORD — The Village of Waterford is scheduled to hold a large household item drop-off from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at the Department of Public Works, 801 Ela Ave.
Items such as couches, beds, desks, chairs, etc., will be accepted. No electronics or hazardous materials will be accepted.
Residents will have to show proof of village residency.
McGuire plans swearing-in ceremony
SOMERS — The newest member of the state Assembly is scheduled to be sworn in on Monday.
Rep.-elect Tip McGuire, D-Somers, announced Friday that he plans to hold an official swearing-in ceremony at noon on Monday at the Somers Village Hall auditorium, 7511 12th St. (Highway E, west of Highway 31).
The event is open to the public and media, and no RSVP is required, McGuire's staff said.
McGuire was elected in a special election on April 30 to fill the unexpired term of Peter Barca, who left the position after being tapped by Gov. Tony Evers to be the state secretary of revenue.
McGuire represents to the 64th Assembly District, which includes the southeast corner of Mount Pleasant (including Lake Park and Lakeside); all of the Village of Elmwood Park; and a small portion of far southwest Racine (including the Mallard Shores subdivision).
Village planning meeting set for Tuesday
YORKVILLE — The village's second public involvement meeting for its Interstate 94 corridor master plan and 2050 comprehensive plan is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave. (Highway 20).
After a March meeting revealed that Yorkville residents overwhelming want future development to stay near GrandView Business Park, Milwaukee-based firm Short Elliott Hendrickson will again invite local opinions to help shape the village's future visioning.
The meeting is set to cover three main areas: revising the future land use map with areas planned for commercial and industrial development, the existing land use map and any related revisions and visual preferences for the design of future development.
Village leaders and SEH staff will be on-hand to answer questions.
Residents with advance questions can contact Darren Fortney, SEH project manager, at 608-620-6191 or Village Clerk Michael McKinney at 262-878-2123 or michael@villageofyorkville.com.
