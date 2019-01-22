Meet the editor for coffee
RACINE — Do you have a story idea? Are you curious about what stories end up in the paper and why?
Join Journal Times Managing Editor Stephanie Jones at Divino Gelato Café, 245 Main St., in Downtown Racine, from 8-10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24. Grab a cup of coffee and chat about what is going on in the news.
If you cannot make it, feel free to call or email with a comment or question. Call 262-631-1717 or email stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com.
We appreciate all of our readers’ support of local journalism, allowing us to share the stories of the day that are going on in our community and look forward to hearing feedback.
Candidate plans listening session
RACINE — Fifth District alderman candidate Jen Levie is planning to hold a listening session on Thursday.
The session is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
Levie is running against 5th District incumbent Alderman Steve Smetana in the April 2 municipal election.
Help hired for superintendent search
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District Board has voted to hire the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to conduct a superintendent search.
Current Superintendent Peter Smet announced last week that he plans to retire at the end of the school year. He has been employed by the district over 30 years and has served as superintendent since 2012.
WASB representatives gave a presentation before the board on Monday before the members made their decision. WASB guarantees that the superintendent selected through their service will remain through their first contract, which is set at a maximum time period of two years.
The package the board selected ranges in cost from $10,000-$12,000 and the board set a price cap at $12,000.
The selection timeline runs for three months, so the district hopes to have selected and announced a candidate by mid to late April.
Man accused of beating, slashing woman
RACINE — A Racine man is facing felony charges after he was found bloodied after reportedly beating up a woman acquaintance.
Richard Hernandez, of the 1100 block of College Avenue, is charged with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct, all with the use of a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 7:46 p.m. Monday, Racine Police were dispatched to Hernandez's residence after police received several anonymous calls reporting a disturbance there.
When an officer arrived, he was met at the door by Hernandez, who reportedly had blood on his hands and clothes. Inside the home, a "large amount of blood" was found on the bedroom mattress.
The officer reported that he met with a female victim, who said Hernandez had punched her and kicked her in the face "numerous times" and had cut her chin with a knife.
As of Tuesday night, Hernandez remained in custody at the County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 31 at the county Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
