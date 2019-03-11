Teen boy shot while reportedly buying drugs

RACINE — A teenage boy was shot and robbed Sunday while reportedly buying drugs, according to Sgt. Adam Malacara of the Racine Police Department.

At 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Racine Police responded to the 1900 block of 16th Street for a report of someone being shot. Upon arrival, the teenager who was shot allegedly admitted being in the area to buy drugs when the reputed dealer allegedly pulled out a gun, demanded money and shot him in the shoulder.

The teen’s money was taken and the suspect fled the area. The teen was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, then later to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa.

As of Monday, police did not know the status of the shooting victim. No one was in custody and the investigation is ongoing, Malacara said Monday afternoon.

Driver says GPS led her to drive onto tracks

CALEDONIA — A vehicle was stuck on Racine County railroad tracks Saturday after the driver reportedly drove onto the tracks thinking it was a road while following her vehicle's GPS system.

At about 8 p.m. Saturday, Caledonia Police responded to a report of a vehicle stuck on the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks on Highway K near Highway H, according to Caledonia Police Chief Brian Wall. Trains were stopped temporarily and the vehicle was removed from the tracks.

The driver and passengers were reportedly from Illinois. The driver said she was following her GPS system to Cabbage Heads Tavern, 3311 Highway H, when she turned onto the railroad tracks, thinking it was a road.

The driver performed and passed field sobriety tests and preliminary breath test results showed she had no alcohol in her system. The vehicle was removed from the tracks.

— Alyssa Mauk

