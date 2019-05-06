Sharp items thrown through car window
RACINE — Two people sustained minor injuries after knives or box cutters were thrown through the open window of the vehicle they were riding in Sunday afternoon in the Uptown area.
According to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara, the incident occurred at about 3:14 p.m. Sunday near 16th and Clark streets. The victims were driving on 16th Street when knives or box cutters were thrown through their open window, striking the driver and passenger. Police said the victims suffered minor injuries, but were not cooperative with authorities.
No one was in custody for the incident as of Monday and the investigation is ongoing, Malacara said.
Shots fired near Knapp School
RACINE — Racine Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred outside of an elementary school Saturday afternoon.
At 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Racine Police received several calls about a shots-fired incident outside Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St., according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara. Police located the scene of where the shooting reportedly occurred.
No one was in custody as of Monday and the investigation into the incident was ongoing, Malacara said.
Man injured in Burlington crash
BURLINGTON — A man was injured Monday morning after a semitrailer crashed into the minivan he was driving, City of Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson reported.
At about 6:10 a.m. Monday, a semitrailer traveling south on Milwaukee Avenue failed to yield the right of way to a minivan traveling north on Milwaukee Avenue as the semi was making a left turn onto Pine Street, Anderson said.
The driver of the van had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after suffering bruising and cuts.
The City of Burlington Fire Department and Burlington Rescue Squad responded to the scene.
Further details were not immediately available on Monday.
