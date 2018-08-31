Garage results in $45K in damage
RACINE — No injuries were reported in a garage fire that caused an estimated $45,000 in damage, according to a City of a Racine Fire Department release.
At 11:15 a.m. Thursday, the fire crews were dispatched to a garage fire at 5226 Marlboro Drive. Upon arrival, they found a garage completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters used several attack hose lines to quickly extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire was under investigation as of Friday; however, the origin appears to be the garage's interior west wall, investigators reported.
Assistance from the Red Cross was not required, but the Racine Police Department and We Energies assisted at the scene.
NAACP announces schedule for election of officers
RACINE — The NAACP Racine Branch has announced its schedule for nominating and election of officers for the organization.
At a general membership meeting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 8 at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., there will be an election of the nominating committee.
At 10 a.m. on Oct. 13 at the Bryant Center, the nominating committee will make make a report to the general membership about nominees for officer posts.
From 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 17 at the Bryant Center, members can vote for officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee.
Olive Garden to honor first-responders
RACINE — On Labor Day,all of Olive Garden’s more than 850 restaurants nationwide are scheduled to deliver a free “thank you” lunch to first-responder organizations in the community.
Select first-responder organizations will receive signature Italian dishes such as fettucine alfredo and spaghetti and meatballs. Every meal includes salad and bread sticks. Lunch delivery times vary by restaurant. Deliveries are typically made between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Crews at South Shore fire station No. 8, the firehouse located closest to the Racine Olive Garden location, are among the departments scheduled to receive a thank-you lunch, Olive Garden confirmed.
Contact your local Olive Garden restaurant manager for more information. Go to OliveGarden.com for phone number and address, and ask to speak with the manager in charge of the Labor Day lunch delivery.
Applications sought for furnace program
BURLINGTON — H.J. Faust, Inc., a Burlington-based heating, ventilation and cooling company, is participating in Lennox Corporation's "Feel the Love" community outreach program.
Area residents who are in need of heating equipment assistance for the winter and are selected for the program will receive a furnace from Lennox Corp. and crews from H.J. Faust, Inc., 10008 S. Pine St., Burlington, will install it for free.
If you know someone in the Burlington area who is in need of heat this winter, go to www.feelthelove.com for more details and to submit an application. Nominations are due by Wednesday.
Holiday closings
GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS: Most closed on Monday, Sept. 3.
BANKS: Most closed on Monday, Sept. 3. Check with your financial institution for hours.
BUS: No service on Monday, Sept. 3.
MAIL: No mail delivery on Monday, Sept. 3 and post offices are closed.
GARBAGE PICKUP: Burlington, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Waterford, and Wind Point — Collection for Monday, Sept. 3 will be delayed by one day. City of Racine — Solid waste/recycling will not be collected on Monday, Sept. 3. Tuesday through Friday collection will be completed as normal.
THE JOURNAL TIMES: Office closed on Monday, Sept. 3. For a missed paper, call 262-634-3333 between 6:30 and 10:30 a.m.
