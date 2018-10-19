Fire/EMS recruitment event set for today
BURLINGTON — Gateway Technical College is scheduled to host a community firefighter/EMS recruiting event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the college’s HERO Center, 380 McCanna Pkwy., Burlington.
Representatives from several fire departments from throughout Gateway’s district are scheduled to be on hand to answer any questions on what it takes to be a volunteer, part-time or career firefighter or EMT.
Gateway will have representatives on hand to provide guidance on the training and education needed to enter one of these positions, and how the college can help anyone interested to start their educational path. Demonstrations and hand-on experiences are planned to be featured at the event.
Departments expected to be at the event include Kenosha, Racine, East Troy, Town of Wheatland, Union Grove-Yorkville, Kansasville, Somers, Waterford, Rochester, City of Burlington, Town of Burlington, Wind Lake and the Wisconsin EMS Association, which is headquartered in Wind Lake.
DRC invites public to participate in survey
RACINE — As part of a strategic planning process to help shape Downtown activities and projects in the coming year, the Downtown Racine Corporation along with Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is conducting a community survey.
The public is needed to help identify projects, activities and priorities which will help keep Downtown Racine active and vital as the center of the Racine community.
Those who would like to share their thoughts are invited to participate in a brief survey and be entered for a chance to win a $50 Downtown Racine Gift Certificate. To complete the survey, go to http://survey.clicktools.com/app/survey/response.jsp.
Burlington Rib Fest postponed
BURLINGTON — Due to the inclement weather forecast for Saturday, Oct. 20, the Autumn Rib Fest scheduled for Burlington Wehmhoff Square, has been rescheduled for next week on Saturday, Oct. 27.
Oct. 27 is also the date for the 29th annual Downtown Spooky City event, which includes the following:
Safe trick-or-treating as Downtown businesses hand out treats to all costumed children from 11 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last.
Halloween face painting, pumpkin decorating and other family activities are scheduled to kick off the event at 9:30 a.m. at Wehmhoff Square, located at the intersection of Pine and Washington streets near the library building.
Free tractor hayrides that will circle the Downtown area begin at 10 a.m.
Just prior to the trick-or-treating, children are invited to show off their costumes in a walking parade at 10:30 a.m.
