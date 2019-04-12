Steil raises over $360K for re-election
RACINE COUNTY — He's only been in the job four months, but U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., has been raising money for his re-election in 2020.
On Friday, the Steil campaign announced it has raised $364,928 in the first quarter which includes contributions from associations and organized labor.
According to a press release, the campaign received donations from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners, a labor union representing skilled construction workers; Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce; and the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
“I am humbled to have the support of workers across southeast Wisconsin," Steil said. "Our team is energized as we continue to build our momentum and work to address the challenges facing Wisconsin and America. I am focused on standing up for Wisconsin workers.”
During the 2018 midterm election, Steil, who represents the 1st Congressional District which includes Racine County, raised just over $2.3 million for his campaign in just over six months.
Village seeks applicants for board
ELMWOOD PARK — The Village of Elmwood Park is seeking applicants to fill two vacancies on the Village Board.
One vacancy is up for re-election in April, 2020 and the other in April, 2021. Applicants must be 18 years of age and reside within the village.
The latter opening resulted from Ernie Rossi resigning as village trustee after his election as village president on April 2. Rossi defeated incumbent Kathy Wells in the president's race. Rossi was unopposed for trustee in the same election.
Trustee Cindy Goffe, whose term was the one expiring in 2020, resigned as of March 1st due to family medical issues at home, Village Administrator Christophe Jenkins said.
Interested candidates are asked to fill out and submit an application, which can be found on the Village's website: vil.ep.wi.us and deliver the application either by email, mail or hand delivery to Jenkins.
Office hours are typically Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the village's Taylor Complex, 3131 Taylor Ave., Building 1. Jenkins' email is chris.jenkins@vil.ep.wi.us.
All applications are required to be turned in by Tuesday, April 30 to be considered.
All applications will be vetted by Rossi and Jenkins. Selected candidates will be asked to attend the board meeting at 6:30 p.m. on May 9 for interviews and potential selection.
Neubauer to speak about a clean-energy economy
RACINE — State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, is scheduled to speak about the opportunities that a clean-energy economy could bring to Wisconsin and discuss the steps necessary to begin that transformation.
Neubauer is scheduled to speak at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18th in the Great Lakes Room of the Racine campus of Gateway Technical College, 1001 S. Main St. (enter from the parking lot off Pershing Drive). The event is hosted by the Southeast Gateway Group of the Sierra Club.
Recently, Gov. Tony Evers proposed the goal of carbon-free electricity for Wisconsin by the year 2050. According to COWS, a University of Wisconsin-Madison based think tank, such a transition to a clean energy economy could create over 160,00 new jobs and generate over 14 billion dollars of economic activity.
Fire association plans fundraiser
RACINE COUNTY — The Tri-County Fire and Rescue Association Inc. is planning a fundraising event for 4:30 p.m-10 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at River City Lanes, 730 Cornerstone Crossing, Waterford.
This fundraiser is being held to support the new Tri-County Training Facility, located at the Burlington Department of Public Works, which will benefit area fire, EMS, and law enforcement personnel in training for fire suppression, technical rescue, search and rescue, and more.
The fundraiser itinerary begins with cocktails from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., during which time there will be a silent auction, entertainment, casino games, and raffles. At 6:15 p.m., activities will be closed for dinner, which begins and 6:30 p.m. Games, raffles and the silent auction will open after dinner and winners will be announced throughout the night.
Tickets are $25 and include dinner and entry into a raffle.
Tickets can be purchased from any member of the City of Burlington Fire Department, Town of Burlington Fire Department, Rochester Volunteer Fire Company, or Wheatland Fire Department.
Tickets can also be purchased at the City of Burlington Fire Dept. (262-763-7842), or Rochester Volunteer Fire Co. (262-534-3444) Monday thru Friday 8 a.m to 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.