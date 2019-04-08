Traffic route set for West Ridge Elementary
MOUNT PLEASANT — Parents, teachers and staff traveling to West Ridge Elementary School are being reminded of a new traffic detour to access the school during the ongoing 16th Street construction.
According to Mount Pleasant police, motorists heading to West Ridge, 1347 S. Emmertsen Road, must enter from the south — first travelling west on 16th Street from Highway 31, then heading north on Emmertsen to the school. Southbound traffic on Emmertsen Road is completely restricted.
Vehicle traffic on Emmertsen between Highway 20 and 16th Street is restricted to northbound only. Traffic on 16th Street is restricted to westbound only. These roads are being re-paved.
The project is expected to take two to three months to complete.
Charges filed in child porn case
RACINE — Prosecutors on Monday filed charges against a Racine man sheriff’s deputies arrested last Thursday in a child pornography probe.
Daniel T. Fesko, 37, of the 3300 block of Ninth Avenue, is charged with four felony counts of possession of child pornography.
According to the criminal complaint:
Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on Fesko’s residence on Thursday. During the search, they reportedly found four pornographic videos depicting girls between the ages of 8 and 12, along with an 81-page manual of how to download child pornography and a “dark web” search engine.
Fesko admitted he used the computer and that his son also used it to play the popular video game “Fortnite.”
Fesko denied any knowledge of how the child pornography or search engine got on his computer, according to a Friday press release.
Fesko made an initial court appearance Monday, during which a $50,000 cash bond was set, records show. He remained in custody at the Racine County Jail as of Monday night. He is due back in court on April 17 for a preliminary hearing.
Nestle product sale set for Tuesday
BURLINGTON — The annual Nestle Chocolate bulk product sale is set from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce office, 113 E. Chestnut St., while supplies last.
ChocolateFest is an extremely popular event in the Burlington community and draws tourism and travel spending to the community. The Burlington chamber has worked with Nestle USA making assorted chocolate products available by the case for businesses to use during ChocolateFest and to extend a sweet treat to customers.
The following products will be available Tuesday at the chamber:
- Morsels, semi sweet (24 bags /12 ounces), $40.
- 100 Grand bars (6 pack /24 2.8 oz. bars), $40.
- Nestle Crunch (25 pound bulk package of minis), $40.
- Raisinets (15/3.5 oz box), $10 or three for $20.
- Buncha Crunch (Eight/ 8 oz. bags), $10.
No pre-orders will be taken. All payments must be paid in cash or check, and made out to the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce. Tax is included in the price.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.