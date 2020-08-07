Racine County In Brief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three reported shot on Marquette

RACINE — Three people were shot early Friday morning, outside, in the 1400 block of Marquette Street, according to Racine Police.

The call came in at approximately 1:30 a.m. Three people were taken to the hospital. All were still alive at the time, although no condition report was available Friday.

Racine Police said the investigation is ongoing. As of 7 a.m. Friday, no one was in custody for the shooting.

Mural to get touch-ups this weekend

RACINE — The new “Black Humanity Now!” mural is getting some updates.

Last Saturday, Aug. 1, about 40 volunteers took part in painting the first layers of paint on the street of the 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Downtown Racine, between the Racine County Courthouse and the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.

On Sunday, professional painters added some color and design to the mural. However, their efforts didn’t last long as a rainstorm changed their plans that afternoon.

The rescheduled embellishments are planned for this weekend; Saturday’s painting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Spectators can watch, but the painting will be left to the professionals.