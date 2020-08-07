Racine County In Brief

Three reported shot on Marquette
RACINE — Three people were shot early Friday morning, outside, in the 1400 block of Marquette Street, according to Racine Police.
The call came in at approximately 1:30 a.m. Three people were taken to the hospital. All were still alive at the time, although no condition report was available Friday.
Racine Police said the investigation is ongoing. As of 7 a.m. Friday, no one was in custody for the shooting.
Mural to get touch-ups this weekend
RACINE — The new “Black Humanity Now!” mural is getting some updates.
Last Saturday, Aug. 1, about 40 volunteers took part in painting the first layers of paint on the street of the 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Downtown Racine, between the Racine County Courthouse and the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.
On Sunday, professional painters added some color and design to the mural. However, their efforts didn’t last long as a rainstorm changed their plans that afternoon.
The rescheduled embellishments are planned for this weekend; Saturday’s painting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Spectators can watch, but the painting will be left to the professionals.
Pizza delivery driver robbed
RACINE — A pizza delivery driver for Domino’s was reportedly robbed late Wednesday night, the Racine Police Department has confirmed.
The robbery occurred at about 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Thurston Avenue, according to RPD Lt. Jessie Metoyer. Two men allegedly held the driver at gunpoint.
A man who said he was the driver made a post to a Racine-based Facebook group asking for anyone who has a camera on or near that area to share their video with the Police Department.
The Racine Police Department Investigations Unit can be contacted at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app.
Journal Times staff
