State licenses and IDs can be used at polls
RACINE — Wisconsin driver licenses or IDs are the most common form of proof of identity. The staff at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles encourages voters to check and be sure that they have the proper identification needed to vote in the partisan primary on Tuesday, Aug. 14.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission notes other forms of identification are valid for voting purposes, such as military or student ID cards. To see if a card meets the requirements, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website: www.bringitwisconsin.com/do-i-have-right-photo-id.
To obtain an official ID card, there are documentation requirements such as a birth certificate. If all documentation is not readily available, the ID petition process can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained. The Department of Motor Vehicles offers this service and ID cards for voting purposes free of charge. For more information, call 844-588-1069.
Delagrave sets August listening session
CALEDONIA — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave is scheduled to hold his next monthly constituent listening session from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane. County residents are invited to speak with Delagrave on any county-related topic. No appointment is necessary.
Accompanying Delagrave to the listening session will be members of the county executive’s staff and members of various county departments. County supervisors and other elected officials may also attend if their schedules permit.
Listening sessions are typically held on the second Wednesday of each month, though the schedule is subject to change. Next month’s listening session is scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Waterford Village Hall.
