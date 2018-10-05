Importance of smoke detectors emphasized
RACINE — During a house fire, occupants only have three minutes or less to escape the building once the blaze begins, according to Racine Fire Department Lt. John Magnus.
"In the past couple of weeks in the city, we have had two house fires in which the occupants were alerted by functioning smoke alarms,” Magnus said Friday in a public service announcement. “In both situations, the occupants were able to escape the life-threatening event due to the early notification.”
According to the Department of Homeland Security, fires can become life-threatening in only two minutes. After five minutes, homes can be completely engulfed. That’s why Magnus says it’s so important to having working smoke alarms.
Smoke alarms should be tested at least once a month, Magnus said. If a smoke alarm was installed before 2008, it should be replaced.
To ask questions regarding fire safety, Magnus encourages contacting the Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7921.
Halloween trick-or-treat times announced
RACINE COUNTY —Halloween trick-or-treat times for Racine County and nearby communities in 2018 are:
- Racine: Oct. 28, 4-7 p.m.
- Elmwood Park: Oct. 28, 4-7 p.m.
- Town of Burlington: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- City of Burlington: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Mount Pleasant: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Caledonia: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Sturtevant: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Norway/Wind Lake: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Dover: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Union Grove: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Raymond: Oct. 28, 1-4 p.m.
- Town of Waterford: Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
- Village of Waterford: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Rochester: Oct. 28, 1-4 p.m.
- Yorkville: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Wind Point: Oct. 28, 4-7 p.m.
- North Bay: Oct. 28, 4-6 p.m.
- Somers: Oct. 31, 4-8 p.m.
- Kenosha: Oct. 31, 4-8 p.m.
- Wheatland: Oct. 28, 2-5 p.m.
- Lyons: Oct. 27, 3-5 p.m. (bonfire at 5 p.m. at Riverview Park).
Health care forum scheduled for Tuesday
RACINE — A health care forum is scheduled to be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, in the Racine Room — Lower Level (near the cafeteria), at Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St.
According to a press release, the forum is to feature experts and practitioners regarding issues and solutions from opening up BadgerCare to all as a “public option” to challenging high prescription drug prices and how to help ensure that all Wisconsinites have access to affordable, quality healthcare.
Attendees will also have an opportunity to meet and talk with candidates for state Assembly, Senate and other offices to hear their position on this topic.
For more information, contact Dr. Lea Acord at lea.acord@marquette.edu or call 414-507-7234.
Listening session planned for Waterford
WATERFORD — County Executive Jonathan Delagrave is scheduled to hold his next monthly constituent listening session from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Waterford Village Hall, 123 N. River St. County residents are invited to speak with Delagrave on any county-related topic. No appointment is necessary.
Accompanying Delagrave to the listening session will be members of the county executive’s staff and members of various county departments. County supervisors and other elected officials may also attend if their schedules permit.
Since taking office in 2015, Delagrave has held listening sessions each month in municipalities throughout the county. Listening sessions are typically held on the second Wednesday of each month, though these dates and times are subject to change.
Humane Society offers vaccine clinics
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, has scheduled a vaccine clinic for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, Oct. 11 and 25.
To best prepare for the clinic these tips should be followed:
Dogs should be on a leash and cats in a carrier.
Bring the animal's prior vaccine history if they have any. A signed rabies certificate is the only acceptable form of proof for prior rabies vaccines.
Animals must be healthy, not pregnant, and able to be safely handled.
The animal's guardian must be present to give vaccination consent.
This is a first-come event and wait times may vary. Costs are: Distemper only, $18; rabies only, $18; distemper and rabies, $30; bordetella, $20; microchip, $25.
For more information, call 414-264-6257 or go to www.wihumane.org.
