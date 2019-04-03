Evers, Barnes to host area budget hearing
KENOSHA — Area residents with concerns or questions about Gov. Tony Evers' budget plan will have a chance to tell those to him in person.
On Wednesday, April 10, Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are planning to be at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., in Daimler Chrysler Hall for a "people's budget listening session."
Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the event will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Those who are interested in attending can register online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeN2-DMvdfdJTEIOaTsjRkW96Qw1vjP6h-kRpJoUiokFPCvZw/viewform
Grandview warehouse sells for $4.5M
YORKVILLE — A warehouse in Grandview Business Park has been sold for $4.5 million.
An entity called Daniels Sturtevant WI, LLC bought the building at 1340 Grandview Parkway from Grandview Park Partners, LLC. The buyer has a Chicago mailing address.
The transaction closed on March 21.
According to the listing on LoopNet, a property marketing website, the 59,850-square-foot building was constructed in 2006. Of that space, 37,762 square feet are still available for lease.
Deputies' promotions announced
RACINE COUNTY — Sheriff Christopher Schmaling has announced that two Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies have been promoted to the rank of investigator.
Deputy Devin Andersen's promotion was effective on Monday and Deputy Jason Backlawski's promotion was effective as of Tuesday.
Both will be assigned be assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau.
Fence fire causes $3,000 in damage
RACINE — An estimated $3,000 in damage resulted from a fence fire Monday night at a senior living facility parking lot.
Racine firefighters were dispatched at 6:51 p.m. Monday for a report of a fence on fire at Mount Pleasant Manor Senior Living, 2250 Layard Ave.
According to the Fire Department, arriving fire crews found the fire at the rear property line with occupants moving their cars away from it. Firefighters contained the fire to the fence area and kept it from spreading to a neighboring garage.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Racine police and We Energies crews assisted at the scene.
