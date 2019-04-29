Man injured in shots-fired incident
RACINE — A man was injured in one of two shots-fired incidents reported over the weekend.
The first incident was reported at 12:05 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. According to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara, a 47-year-old man came into the Ascension-All Saints Hospital emergency room with wounds to his left hand.
The second incident was reported at 1:28 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Villa Street. No one was injured, but police found unspecified evidence at the scene where the shooting occurred. No one was injured in that incident and nothing appears to have been struck, Malacara said.
No one was in custody in either incident as of Monday. The investigations are ongoing.
Fight over $20 leads to arrest
MOUNT PLEASANT — A dispute over $20 ended with punches being thrown and multiple grills being heaved at an escaping vehicle, Mount Pleasant police reported.
Racine resident Mariah L. Gordon, 20, of the 1500 block of Phillips Avenue, was charged on Monday with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in connection to the incident Friday in the 1300 block of Oakes Road.
According to the complaint:
On Friday, Gordon tried to contact an ex-boyfriend regarding $20 the man allegedly owed Gordon.
Gordon confronted the ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend about the money and, after he showed up, witnesses say they saw Gordon throw punches at the male individual while he backed up with his hands up.
The ex and his girlfriend then got in a car and drove away with a visibly upset Gordon allegedly throwing "multiple portable grills" at the car, yelling and swearing as she did so.
Gordon has a conference hearing scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, and is being held on bond for $150. If convicted, Gordon could face 90 days in jail and or a fine of $1,000. She remained in custody as of Monday night at the County Jail.
Steil plans 'telephone' town hall session
RACINE COUNTY — For those who were unable to physically attend one of the town hall events held by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., earlier this year, there still is a chance to tell him what you think.
Today, Steil is planning to hold a "telephone town hall," during which constituents can call in with questions for the congressman.
The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Those interested in calling in or listening to the conversation can call 855-408-1336.
Steil represents the 1st Congressional District, which includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, with the southern parts of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties, and parts of Walworth and Rock counties.
Shepherds College plans open house
UNION GROVE — Shepherds College, a post-secondary school for students with intellectual disabilities at 1805 15th Ave., is scheduled to hold a community open house from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4.
Tours of campus will be given every 30 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. People should arrive at the Findley Center at the front of campus to begin the tour.
There will be opportunities to meet the students, talk with staff, learn about their groundbreaking program and shop in the campus store. The Shepherds College greenhouse will be open for the Spring Plant Sale during the tours.
Visitors will receive a coupon for a free 12-ounce drip coffee at Shepherds Community Café at the end of the tour.
