Racine County Fair

When: July 27-31, 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Where: Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville

Admission: $10 ages 14 and older, $8 senior citizens, $7 ages 7 and younger. Free parking.

Details: The 100th annual Racine County Fair continues to showcase the talents, passions, accomplishments and agriculture of Racine County youth and community members. Youth and community members work throughout the year completing different projects to be entered into the annual fair. Animals that are shown throughout fair week include dairy, horses, beef, sheep, swine, goats, poultry and rabbits. There's also many non-animal projects that are judged as well including home furnishings, woodworking, photography, foods, cake decorating and antiques. Exhibits can be seen in our youth and open class buildings.

History: Visitors can learn about the history of the fair and Racine County by visiting the newly-renovated Mercantile Hall.

Entertainment: Free entertainment will be featured daily by the Rhinestone Roper, Wolves of the World, All-Star Stunt Dogs, Cow Town USA, Nick’s Kid Show and Kids Are People Too. Live music will take the stage in the Activity Building Stage and Center Stage from noon to close daily.

Rides: The carnival will be back again this year with daily wristbands.

Auctions: Animal auctions will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31. The Livestock Auction will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The sale order is swine, goats, lambs and beef. The Fur and Feather Auction begins at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Grandstand schedule: Grandstand entertainment is free with paid fair admission, excluding Saturday’s Monster Truck Show which is $5. The lineup: Wednesday & Friday, Truck and Tractor Pull, 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Truck and Tractor Pull & Combine Demolition Derby, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Monster Truck Freestyle Show, 7 p.m.; Sunday, Demolition Derby, 2 & 6 p.m.

