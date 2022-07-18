Racine County Fair set July 27-31

UNION GROVE — The 100th annual Racine County Fair will be held Wednesday through Sunday, July 27-31, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.
The Racine County Fair continues to showcase the talents, passions, accomplishments and agriculture of Racine County youth and community members, while also providing a memorable fair experience.
Youth and community members work throughout the year completing different projects to be entered into the annual fair. Animals that are shown throughout fair week include dairy, horses, beef, sheep, swine, goats, poultry and rabbits. There's also many non-animal projects that are judged as well including home furnishings, woodworking, photography, foods, cake decorating and antiques. Exhibits can be seen in our youth and open class buildings.
Visitors can learn about the history of the fair and Racine County by visiting the newly renovated Mercantile Hall.
Free entertainment will be featured daily. Fairgoers can enjoy the Rhinestone Roper, Wolves of the World, All-Star Stunt Dogs, Cow Town USA, Nick’s Kid Show and Kids Are People Too.
The carnival will be back again this year with daily wristbands. Tickets and wristbands can be purchased in the carnival area.
Live music will take the stage in the Activity Building Stage and Center Stage from noon to close daily.
Animal auctions will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31. The Livestock Auction will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. This year’s sale order is swine, goats, lambs and beef. The Fur and Feather Auction will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Power will be coming to the grandstand each night. All grandstand entertainment is free with paid fair admission, excluding Saturday’s Monster Truck Show. The lineup:
- Wednesday, July 27 — Truck and Tractor Pull, 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, July 28 — Truck and Tractor Pull & Combine Demolition Derby, 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, July 29 — Truck and Tractor Pull, 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 30 — Monster Truck Freestyle Show, 7 p.m. ($5)
- Sunday, July 31 — Demolition Derby, 2 & 6 p.m.
The Racine County Fair is open each day from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.. Admission is $10 for ages 14 and older; $8 for senior citizens, and $7 for ages 7 and younger. There is no fee for parking.
For a complete schedule and information about the 2022 Racine County Fair, visit racinecountyfair.com.