YORKVILLE — The 101st annual Racine County Fair will be held Wednesday through Sunday, July 26-30, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.

The Racine County Fair continues to showcase the many talents, passions, accomplishments and agriculture of Racine County youth and community members, while also providing a fair experience. Youth and community members work throughout the year completing different projects to be entered into the annual fair.

Animals that are shown throughout fair week include dairy, horses, beef, sheep, swine, goats, poultry and rabbits. Animals will be on display throughout the week. There are also many non-animal projects that are judged as well including home furnishings, woodworking, photography, foods, cake decorating and antiques. Exhibits can be seen in the youth and open class buildings.

Animal auctions will take place Saturday and Sunday. The Livestock Auction will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. This year’s sale order is swine, goats, lamb and beef. The Fur and Feather Auction will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Free entertainment will be featured every day of the week including a Stingray Experience, Lumberjack Show, Tiger Show, Dog Stunt Show, Nick’s Kid Show and Kids Are People Too. The carnival and rides will be back with daily wristband specials.

Live, local music will take place on the Activity Building stage and center stage. Fair-goers can expect music entertainment from noon to close each day.

Power is coming to the grandstand each night. Grandstand entertainment is free with paid fair admission, excluding Thursday’s Monster Truck Show. The lineup:

Wednesday — Truck and Tractor Pull, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday — Monster Truck Freestyle Show, 7 p.m., $5.

Friday — Truck and Tractor Pull, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday — Bulls-N-Barrels (new), 7 p.m.

Sunday — Demolition Derbies, 2 and 6 p.m.