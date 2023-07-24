UNION GROVE — The 101st annual Racine County Fair is scheduled to open Wednesday, July 26, at the Racine County Fairgrounds.

The fair will run from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. through Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday at 19805 Durand Ave.

In addition to food vendors, animals and rides, the opening ceremony at noon Wednesday will feature 2023’s “Fairest of the Fair,” Kelsey Henderson of Union Grove.

Henderson grew up on her family’s farm and is a senior at Iowa State University studying agricultural business.

“I think there’s truly something at our fair for everyone, which is exciting,” said Richelle Kastenson, one of 38 volunteer fair board member. “ I just think it’s a great community opportunity where community members get together and exhibiters showing off the hard work they have been working on for the last year and just lots of entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

“We really want to provide an experience for our fairgoers that keeps them coming back every year.”

New to the fair this year are a daily live stingray encounter and Bulls-N-Barrels, which features bull riding and barrel racing at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Children’s Day is scheduled for Thursday, with events ranging from a kiddie tractor pull to cream puff eating contests.

Attendees also will be able to enjoy live music performances daily at the Activities Center and the Center Stage Beer and Wine Garden.

The fair also features several animal performances, including the All-Star Dog Stunt Show and Brunon Blaszak’s Royal Bengal Tiger Show.

The Freestyle Monster Truck show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, and demolition derby action is on tap at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $10 for ages 14-62, $8 for 62 and older, $6 for children 8-13, and free for kids 7 and younger. A five-day pass is $40. Additionally, entry to the monster truck show is $5.

