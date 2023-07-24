UNION GROVE — The 101st annual Racine County Fair is scheduled to open Wednesday, July 26, at the Racine County Fairgrounds.
The fair will run from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. through Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday at 19805 Durand Ave.
In addition to food vendors, animals and rides, the opening ceremony at noon Wednesday will feature 2023’s “
Fairest of the Fair,” Kelsey Henderson of Union Grove.
Henderson grew up on her family’s farm and is a senior at Iowa State University studying agricultural business.
“I think there’s truly something at our fair for everyone, which is exciting,” said Richelle Kastenson, one of 38 volunteer fair board member. “ I just think it’s a great community opportunity where community members get together and exhibiters showing off the hard work they have been working on for the last year and just lots of entertainment for everyone to enjoy.
“We really want to provide an experience for our fairgoers that keeps them coming back every year.”
New to the fair this year are a daily live stingray encounter and Bulls-N-Barrels, which features bull riding and barrel racing at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Children’s Day is scheduled for Thursday, with events ranging from a kiddie tractor pull to cream puff eating contests.
Attendees also will be able to enjoy
live music performances daily at the Activities Center and the Center Stage Beer and Wine Garden.
The fair also features several animal performances, including the All-Star Dog Stunt Show and Brunon Blaszak’s Royal Bengal Tiger Show.
The Freestyle Monster Truck show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, and demolition derby action is on tap at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $10 for ages 14-62, $8 for 62 and older, $6 for children 8-13, and free for kids 7 and younger. A five-day pass is $40. Additionally, entry to the monster truck show is $5.
In photos and video: First day of the 100th Racine County Fair
Ethan Reinersman
Ethan Reinersman rides a pedal tractor Wednesday at the County Fair.
Alex Rodriguez
Patrick Bjerning
Patrick Bjerning, of Uncle Ed's Bbq Grill and Catering grabs an order for a customer Wednesday at the county fair.
Alex Rodriguez
Camel ride
Carissa Erhard rides a camel Wednesday at the count fair.
Alex Rodriguez
Audra and Lauren
During a break from serving people at the JD's Taste of Texas booth Wednesday at the County fair, Audra Heyel, at left, and Lauren Sackman practice their dance moves.
Alex Rodriguez
Terry Vearrier
Terry Vearrier, of Wild West Soda's, sells some of his handmade sodas to costumers Wednesday at the County Fair.
Alex Rodriguez
Cooling off
Esa and Ruby, two brown swiss cows, enjoy a hosing off at the 100th Racine County Fair on July 27.
Alex Rodriguez
Ain't I pretty
Barb the Hampshire sheep shows off her pretty coat Wednesday at the County Fair.
Alex Rodriguez
Hi, I'm Dora!
Dora the Dorset sheep says hello.
Alex Rodriguez
Let me show you how it 's done
Tina Londre, at left, shows Aby Londre, both of Axe Sighted in Burlington, her axe throwing skills,
Alex Rodriguez
What a day
From left, Finley, Addie and Braelynn Alby cruise around in their wagon Wednesday at the County Fair.
Alex Rodriguez
High up
From left: Raymond and Matthew Sorenson enjoy a ride on the afternoon of the first day of the 100th Racine County Fair Wednesday.
Alex Rodriguez
Madison and Mason
At left: Madison Babel and Mason Meicher at the County Fair.
Alex Rodriguez
Almost done!
Amelia Bruno gets her face painted.
Alex Rodriguez
Holding some chicks
At left: Roman Dapra and Kait and Marlena Pfeilstifer hold up some chicks Wednesday at the County Fair.
Alex Rodriguez
Jillian
Jillian Reinersman rides a small pedal tractor Wednesday at the County Fair.
Alex Rodriguez
Confident
Lilli Heiring, left, shows off her drifting skills on a pedal tractor Wednesday at the Racine County Fair.
Alex Rodriguez
Winning smile
Samantha Anderson and Tango's Purple Breeze won the grand prize in English Equitation.
Alex Rodriguez
A shoulder to roost on.
Riley Benhart and her trusty chicken Ozzie pose during the first day of the 100th Racine County Fair, which runs through Sunday at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. Go to
racinecountyfair.com/fairschedule for a schedule of events. Turn to Page A4 for more photos from the first day.
Alex Rodriguez
Damian Dapra
Alex Rodriguez
Singing a song
Former Mrs. Wisconsin Elite Royalty International Cheryl McCrary performs Wednesday at the Racine County Fair.
Alex Rodriguez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!