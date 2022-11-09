Racine County Clerk of Court, Sheriff Schmaling, state Sen. Wanggaard reelected without opposition

State Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Wind Point, handily won reelection in his strongly Republican district Tuesday, as did Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, in her strongly Democratic district.

And, following redistricting, Waterford has a new state representative: Republican Nik Rettinger.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, Clerk of Court Sam Christensen and state Sen. Van Wanggaard, all three of whom are Republicans, won reelection in uncontested races.

Sheriff

Schmaling, at the end of the four-year term he was just elected to, will have been sheriff for 16 years and will have spent 32 years in law enforcement.

“I see a lot of individuals that are concerned about safety, and their children’s safety, at work, at play, at school, and everything that we do as individuals in our state,” he said during a speech at a Republican watch party at the Mount Pleasant Delta-Marriott hotel, 7111 Washington Ave., Tuesday night. In that speech, talking about Republicans’ priorities, Schmaling also said “The no. 1 thing is our economy” as he voiced hope that Republican Tim Michels rather than Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would win the gubernatorial race.

“Thank you to all of you for allowing me that opportunity to be your sheriff. It is very humbling and very much a privilege to be unopposed as your sheriff,” Schmaling also said during the speech.

Unopposed votes Sheriff Christopher Schmaling received 56,931 votes vs. 3,325 write-ins. Clerk of Court Sam Christensen received 56,373 votes vs. 2,752 write-ins. State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, who defeated an outsider's challenge from conservative election denier Jay Stone in the August primary, received 41,408 votes vs. 2,671 write-ins after all ballots were counted Tuesday. Wanggaard's District 21 includes most of rural Racine and Kenosha counties outside the eponymous cities themselves, excluding the communities known as New Munster in Kenosha County, the Village of Waterford, and about two-thirds of the Town of Waterford.

To represent northeastern Racine County

Wisconsin Assembly District 62 reelected Wittke Tuesday.

Wittke received 18,202 votes, a 22 percentage point victory over Democrat Anthony Hammes who received 11,417 votes.

In victory, Wittke said he ran for state office to solve problems and “find solutions to issues,” and he hopes that can happen in the upcoming two-year term. He said his focus will again be on improving reading scores in Wisconsin’s schools.

Wittke told a reporter Tuesday night that he was proud of the 14 bills he authored or co-authored that “made it across the line” and were passed during has last term. He told the Racine County Eye before Election Day that he still supports passing a “Parental Bill of Rights” to expand parents’ rights in public school classrooms in Wisconsin, something that Republicans passed last session but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed.

In a statement, Hammes conceded the race.

“We fought a good, clean campaign and in this day and age, that is critical. We’ve addressed the issues with respect and are solution oriented,” Hammes said. “While this has been my first time on this specific political stage, by no means will my involvement in the success of the democracy of our area and finding solutions that are effective, both by outcomes and costs. So, while we may not currently have the outcome we wanted, we do have our commitment to keeping the flame alive; embers become flames. Always keep that in mind.”

District 62 includes Wind Point, most of Caledonia, Raymond and Wind Lake.

Wittke was first elected in 2018, after serving as president of the Racine Unified School Board.

Waterford’s new rep.

Waterford has a new representative in state government after Rettinger won the race Tuesday for the seat in Wisconsin Assembly District 83.

The district includes a large section of Waukesha County and smaller areas of Racine County and Walworth County.

The representative previously was Republican Chuck Wichgers of Muskego, but redistricting moved Wichgers out of the district.

Rettinger defeated independent Chaz Self by a margin of about 71% to 29% after more than 30,000 voters cast their ballots Tuesday, about two-thirds of them in Waukesha County.

Rettinger, who lives in Mukwonago, is vice chairman of the Waukesha County Republican Party.

Self is a resident of East Troy.

Waterford Village Board member Pat Goldammer ran for the seat in the Republican primary in August, but Goldammer lost to Rettinger.

About 3,300 ballots were cast Tuesday in Racine County.

Racine reelects

Neubauer handily won reelection in Assembly District 66, receiving 77.1% of the vote.

No Republicans ran in the district.

A Libertarian, Carl Hutton, received less than 22.9% of the vote.

In November 2020, Neubauer defeated Republican challenger Will Leverson 14,519 votes to 6,130 in the district that comprises most of the City of Racine.