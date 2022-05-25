RACINE — The Racine Concert Band celebrates its 100th season of free concerts in 2022 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. A summer season of seven Sunday evening concerts, free and open to the public, commences at the Racine Zoo on July 3 and concludes Aug. 14.

July concerts start at 7:30 p.m.; August concerts at 7 p.m. Consult the band website at racineconcertband.com for the most up-to-date information regarding the 2022 concert schedule, guest artists, and program details. In addition, the Racine Concert Band will lead the 4thFest Parade on Monday, July 4.

The Racine Concert Band has been nationally recognized for excellent artistic standards by both the Association of Concert Bands and the Sousa Foundation, who honored the band with the Sudler Scroll award for outstanding artistic achievement. Under the leadership of Mark Eichner, music director and conductor, the band presents diverse concerts that include traditional marches, folk music, theater music and concert selections from opera, ballet and classical music genres. Soloists include regionally acclaimed professional vocalists and instrumentalists chosen from the band membership. Broadcasting veteran Don Rosen is master of ceremonies for the summer concerts.

The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, as there is no fixed seating at the concert venue. The zoo re-opens for free admission to the Kiwanis amphitheater 30 minutes prior to the concert. Only the Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates, north of the main entrance, are accessible for admission. Bicycles and pets are not permitted.

