RACINE — The Racine Concert Band and the Park High School Wind Ensemble will present a joint concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, in the John Burns Theater at Park High School, 1901 12th St.
John Schoettler, Park High School director of instrumental music, will lead the Park band in performances of music by Wisconsin composers: “American Riversongs” by Pierre La Plante, “Highland Echoes” by Larry Daehn and “Funeral March of a Marionette” by Charles Gounod.
The Racine Concert Band, the official band of the City of Racine, will feature “Effulgence” for flute and band, composed and conducted by retired Horlick High School Instrumental Director, Don Young. Principal Flutist Beth Kapralian, an RCB member since 1994 and Jerstad-Agerholm instrumental music director, will perform the solo in a reprise of the premier performance in July of 2018. Mark Eichner, Racine Concert Band music director since 2002, will conduct “Prairie Overture” by Pulitzer Prize winner Robert Ward, and arrangements of two dramatic Russian opera excerpts: Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Dance of the Tumblers” and music from Reinhold Gliere’s “The Red Poppy.”
The bands will join forces for a grand finale, “Concord” by Clare Grundman.
Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for students, and $3 for seniors and children 6 and younger.
