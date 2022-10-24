Racine Concert Band to perform at Park High

RACINE — The Racine Concert Band continues to celebrate its landmark 100th season with a program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Park High School, 1901 12th St.

The free concert highlights the band’s “Rooted in Racine” series.

“Our newest tradition features guest artists who developed their musical skills in our area,” said Mark Eichner, the band’s conductor.

Bill Nelson, a Park and UW-Parkside alumnus, will be the soloist in a performance of the "Tenor Saxophone Concerto" by American Pulitzer Prize winner Robert Ward.

“It will be a great pleasure to collaborate will Bill again and also to conduct the only band work by composer Robert Ward not previously performed by the band.”

The November program also features the Racine Concert Band’s third premiere of the year: A band version — arranged by Eichner — of “Melodia” from Daron Hagen’s “Concerto for Brass Quintet.”

A native of Brookfield, Hagen “moved to New York before I moved to Wisconsin,” Eichner said. “Still, our musical paths have crossed many times, and Daron authorized me to make the band version and conduct the premiere.”

“Although I’ve made many arrangements for the band,” Eichner added, “I’ve never before arranged music by a living composer.”

Hagen studied for two years at the University of Wisconsin–Madison before moving to New York City in 1984, where he graduated from the Juilliard School.

After living abroad, he returned to the U.S. and studied with Leonard Bernstein. Hagen dedicated his 1993 opera, “Shining Brow,” to Bernstein’s memory.

He has worked as a composer in residence and visiting professor at many universities and is a faculty member at the Music Conservatory of the Chicago College of Performing Arts.

In 2020–21, Hagen debuted as a filmmaker, releasing his first “filmopera,” entitled “Orson Rehearsed,” in which he explored Kenosha native Orson Welles’ dying thoughts through words, images and music. His second “filmopera” was shot on location in a Chicago restaurant and is currently in post production.

Guest artist

Soloist Nelson, who plays tenor saxophone and clarinet, appears regularly on professional stages in the Milwaukee and Fox Valley areas.

He was a high school and middle school band director in the Ripon Area School District for 32 years and now teaches in the Xavier School System in Appleton. He is also the saxophone coach for the Wisconsin State Honors Jazz Ensemble.

Nelson has taught applied clarinet and saxophone at Ripon College since 1988.

On Nov. 1, Nelson will perform the “Concerto for Tenor Saxophone and Wind Ensemble.”

The Racine Concert Band is also performing:

“George Frideric Handel’s The Gods Go A-Begging,” a 20th century ballet that uses music from Handel’s operas, arranged by Thomas Beecham in a band version by W. J. Duthoit.

Camille Saint-Saens’ “Pas Redouble,” a double quick-step march.

Ottorino Respighi ‘s “Huntingtower Ballad,” the Italian master’s only work for band.

The Park High School Band, conducted by Mark Jensen, is performing:

“Burnished Brass” by John Cacavas.

“Komm, Susser Tod” by J.S. Bach, arranged by Alfred Reed.

“Stone Creek Episode” by Ed Huckeby.

“Pie in the Face Polka,” featuring guest artist Bill Nelson.