Racine Concert Band schedules free concert

SOMERS — The Racine Concert Band begins its 100th year of free concerts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, in Bedford Concert Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. Mark Eichner, music director, will conduct.

The program features a world premiere performance of "Into Our Father’s Arms" by James Crowley, UW-Parkside professor and Music Department chair. Funded by a Racine Arts Council Art Seed grant and supported by the Wisconsin Arts Board and Real Racine, the work is a collaboration between the composer, the band and the Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate. Poetry by Joe Engel, Darin Zimpel, Jean Preston and Jessie Lynn McMains will be spoken in the flow of the music by narrator Melissa Cardamone.

With a catalog of more than 65 works, Crowley’s music has been performed in 35 states and five continents. Among those performers are acclaimed ensembles including the Minnesota Orchestra, the Eastman Wind Orchestra, the Civic Orchestra of Chicago and members of the Chicago, Milwaukee, Cleveland, and Montreal Symphony Orchestras.

The concert also features "Four Abstractions" by American Pulitzer Prize winner Robert Ward, and "Divertimento" by Vincent Persichetti. "Punchinello," an overture by Alfred Reed, a march from Jean Sibelius’ "Karelia Suite," and dance music from Khachaturian’s "Spartacus" ballet complete the program.

Free tickets can be reserved by calling the UW-Parkside Box Office at 262-595-2564.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0