Racine Concert Band revs up for 100th season

RACINE — The Racine Concert Band revs up its 100th season with a world premiere performance, the introduction of its centennial traveling exhibit and the announcement of its summer season at the Racine Zoo.

The band will present its second centennial concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. Sixth St. There is no admission fee.

The band will perform the world premiere of “Fanfare and Celebration” by Daniel J. Van Gelderen, a Milwaukee-area accomplished cellist, conductor and composer whose catalog of works includes more than 200 compositions and arrangements for symphony orchestra, concert band, choir and chamber ensembles.

“'Fanfare and Celebration' is a jubilant commemoration of the Racine Concert Band’s 100 years of presenting free concerts," said Van Gelderen. "Sparkling, energetic and full of life, listeners are treated to an exhilarating and poignant musical journey.”

“Fanfare and Celebration” will serve as the finale to the concert that will also feature “Zaragoza” by Joseph Olivadoti, “Overture to The Merry Wives of Windsor” by Otto Niccolai, “Ukraninan Folk Songs” by Halsey Stevens, “Sinfonietta Flamenca” by Carlos Surinach and “Suite of Old American Dances” by Robert Russell Bennett.

The band’s rich 100-year history is brought to life with a "Centennial Traveling Exhibit" that is currently on display in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside library, and will move to Wilson’s Coffee and Tea in May, Racine Heritage Museum in June, Racine Public Library in July and Delta Hotel by Marriott Racine in August.

People can see the band at the Racine Raiders game on June 25 and in the 4th of July parade. Its summer season of free concerts at the Racine Zoo on Sunday evenings is from July 3 to Aug. 11. For more information, go to racineconcertband.com.

