Racine Concert Band July 18 concert has Jeanie Hatfield

RACINE — The Racine Concert Band will continue its 99th year of concerts with a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18, in the Kiwanis amphitheater at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Jeanie Hatfield will be the guest vocalist and Kyle Miskovic will be the xylophone soloist.

The concert will feature the music by G.F. Handel. The Royal Fireworks Music, composed in 1749, is considered a spectacle of British pride and joy. Ballet music from “The Two Pigeons” by Frenchman Andre Messager is a fable of young love and infidelity.

Hatfield is the 1986 Miss Racine, the 1988 Miss Wisconsin and she sang on a USO tour to entertain U.S. troops in the far east. She sings two songs introduced by Fred Astaire, Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek” and the Gershwin brothers’ “Fascinating Rhythm.” They are paired with “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning” by Mann and Hilliard and “Don’t Know Why” from Norah Jones’ debut album.

Miskovic will perform the energetic “Gypsy Rondo” by Joseph Haydn.

Warren Barker’s medley of "Tin Pan Alley" favorites and marches by John Philip Sousa, George Kenny, Davide Delle Cese and Percy Grainger complete the program.

The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission to the concert at 7 p.m. A courtesy cart is available before and after the concert. There is no fixed seating at the concert venue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0