Racine Concert Band has vocalist Allison Hull

RACINE — The Racine Concert Band continues its 99th year of concerts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25, with a free performance at the Racine Zoo Kiwanis amphitheater, 2131 N. Main St.

Allison Hull is the guest artist vocalist and Diane Kosmala is the clarinet soloist. Featured works include a suite of ballet music from “Coppelia”, Leo Delibes’ classic comic ballet about a mad inventor and his robotic doll, and Walter Hartley’s “Angel Band,” symphonic treatments of old American hymns.

Hull will sing a romantic Bolero by Georges Bizet and a torch song, “Because,” by Guy d’Hartelow. She returns to the stage to sing favorites by the Gershwin brothers and Irving Berlin, “How Long Has This Been Going On?” and “Blue Skies.”

Kosmala will perform “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Olympic Fanfare and Theme” and a concert suite of music from Lerner and Loewe’s “Camelot.”

The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission to the concert at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0