Racine Concert Band has two soloists

RACINE — The Racine Concert Band continues its 99th year of concerts at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Racine Zoo Kiwanis amphitheater, 2131 N. Main St.

Melissa Cardamone is the guest artist soprano and Eric Weiss is the flugelhorn soloist. Featured works include band music by Franz Joseph Haydn, “Saint Anthony Divertimento,” and an overture by Canadian Robert Grunewald, “Rhinefels.”

Cardamone makes her eighth appearance as a guest artist with the Racine Concert Band. A graduate of Lawrence University and the Eastman School of Music, the Carthage College coach and accompanist is a frequent performer on professional stages including the Skylight Opera Theater and Milwaukee Opera Theater. She sings a symphonic setting of a popular folk song, “The Water is Wide” and a Mozart aria, “Alelluia” from Exultate Jubilate.” Cardamone returns to the stage to sing music from Broadway, “All the Things You Are” by Kern and Hammerstein, and the Gershwin brothers’ “But Not for Me.”

Weiss continues the band’s season-long salute to the music of Sammy Nestico, as the soloist in “Rhapsody for Flugelhorn and Band.”