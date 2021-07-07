Racine Concert Band has trumpet soloist Tim Burke July 11

RACINE — The Racine Concert Band continues its 99th year of concerts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11, with a free performance at the Racine Zoo Kiwanis amphitheater, 2131 N. Main St. Tim Burke, lead trumpet of the Disney National Touring Company production of “Frozen,” will be the guest artist soloist.

The concert will highlight two works by British composers. “Alexandra Palace” by Gordon Jacob is the concert overture composed for the palace centenary in 1975. An enormous and iconic landmark of North London, the music reflects its lofty architecture. Academy Award winning composer Malcolm Arnold’s “Prelude, Siciliano and Rondo” is the central work, an adaptation of the “Little Suite for Brass.”

Burke, a Racine native and Case High School graduate, studied at the Berklee School before graduating from UW-Parkside in 1982. He toured with the Stan Kenton Orchestra and the Woody Herman Thundering Herd before settling in Chicago where he performed in the Broadway pit orchestras. He will perform “Soliloquy for Trumpet” by Tulane composer John Morrissey, “Dramatic Essay” by Clifton Williams and continue the season-long tribute to Sammy Nestico, playing an homage to Conrad Gozzo, “Portrait of a Trumpet.” Burke’s performance is supported by the Racine Arts Council ArtSeed grant program.