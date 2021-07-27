Racine Concert Band has guest soloists

RACINE — The Racine Concert Band continues its 99th year of concerts at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, in the Kiwanis amphitheater at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. Darlene Kelsey is the guest artist soprano and Max Feiler is the violin soloist.

Kelsey makes her first appearance as a guest artist with the Racine Concert Band. A graduate of the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University, she’s performed with the Florentine Opera in Milwaukee and the Chicago Symphony Chorus. Kelsey sings two arias. First, in the role of Mimi, the likeable but doomed lover of Rudolfo in Puccini’s “La Boheme,” followed by the “Laughing Song” from Johann Strauss’ comic opera, “The Bat.” She returns to the stage to sing Broadway musical show tunes “What I Did for Love” from “A Chorus Line” and "I Enjoy Being a Girl” from “Flower Drum Song.”