Racine Concert Band finale has soloists

RACINE — The Racine Concert Band will be perform its summer season finale at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

The band’s 1501st free concert will feature bass-baritone Gregory Berg and band members Paul Taylor and Nancy Quist as soloists.

Featured works a postcard from the travels of French composer Emmanuel Chabrier, the “España Rhapsody” and Franz von Suppé’s overture to the comic operetta, “Jolly Robbers.”

Berg, fine arts director at WGTD and a Carthage College music professor, will perform an aria from Verdi’s “Simon Bocanegra” and Meredith Willson’s “May the Good Lord Bless and Keep You.” He returns to the stage to sing movie music by Henry Mancini and Harold Arlen, “Moon River” and “Over the Rainbow." A duet from Mozart ‘s “Don Giovanni” features Nancy Quist, trumpet, and Paul Taylor, euphonium.

The program includes the “Russian Sailors’ Dance from Gliere’s “Red Poppy” and a medley of George M. Cohan favorites. Marches by Joseph Olividati, Jose Franco, Karl King and John Philip Sousa complete the program.

The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission to the concert at 6:30 p.m. A courtesy cart is available before and after the concert. People should bring seating.

