RACINE — The Racine Concert Band launches its 99th year concerts at 7:30 Sunday, July 4, with a free performance in the Kiwanis amphitheater at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
Mark Eichner, music director since 2002, will conduct a program of patriotic music, symphonic settings of American folk songs and marches. Chuck Barnes is the trombone soloist and Don Rosen is the master of ceremonies.
The concert features the work of American composers. “The Entertainer” by Scott Joplin, Pierre LaPlante’s medley of “American Riversongs” and Clare Grundman’s “Fantasy on American Sailing Songs” highlight the selections from the American folk tradition.
Barnes will be the soloist in a performance of “Reflective Mood,” an homage to composer Sammy Nestico (1924-2021) who contributed dozens of band pieces. Barnes is principal trombone of the Racine Concert Band and also performs in Milwaukee’s All-Star Superband, the Bill Sargent Big Band and Swing Nouveau.
Patriotic selections include John Williams’ “Liberty Fanfare,” Morton Gould”s fantasy on “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” God of Our Fathers, the national hymn, and Samuel Ward’s “America the Beautiful,” “National Emblem,” “E Pluribus Unum,” “Old Glory Forever” and “Stars and Stripes Forever” complete the program.
The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission to the concert at 7 p.m. A courtesy cart for those in need assistance is available before and after the concert. There is no fixed seating at the concert venue.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
North Beach is now open
-
Racine Concert Band begins 99th year of concerts
-
Music on the Monument, Saturday Sounds on the Square
- 54 updates