RACINE — William Frank has joined the teaching staff at Racine Christian School, 912 Virginia St.
Frank will be teaching seventh and eighth grade Bible and language arts. He comes to Racine Christian School from the Chicago area where he previously taught at Salem Christian School.
Frank was welcomed to Racine Christian School during an all school open house and ice cream social on Aug. 29.
