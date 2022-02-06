Racine Christian School adding new 4K program

The school is adding a new onsite 4K program in September. The 4K class will meet from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday. Enrollment is on a first-come basis with preference given to families currently enrolled in the school. Enrollment will be capped at 15 students. RCS accepts a limited number of students through the Racine Parental Choice Program with applications beginning on Feb. 1. Children must be 4 years old by Sept. 1 of the current year to enroll.