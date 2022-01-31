Racine Bridal Showcase helps with wedding planning

MOUNT PLEASANT — The 10th annual Racine Bridal Showcase is taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Delta Marriott, 7111 Washington Ave.

Brides, grooms and their entourages are invited to come out for a day of wedding planning in a one-stop shop for everything needed for the couple’s big day. More than 40 wedding professionals representing several categories from Racine and southeastern Wisconsin will be on hand to answer questions, provide samples and offer advice for planning the perfect day.

Featured vendors offer services for wedding clothing, hotel stays, halls, food, photography, realty, flowers, home remodeling, travel, rentals, bakery, DJs and invitations, among others. Plus, each vendor will be offering a chance to win a gift at their table ranging from gift baskets, engagement photo sessions and complimentary overnight stays.

Attendance is free, however, pre-registration for all guests is required. To see a full list of participating vendors and to register to attend, visit go.journaltimes.com/Bridal2022.

