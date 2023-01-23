Racine Bridal Showcase Feb. 5 at Fountain Hall

STURTEVANT — The 11th annual Racine Bridal Showcase will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave.

Brides, grooms and their entourages are invited to come out for a day of wedding planning in a one-stop shop for everything needed for a wedding. More than 40 wedding professionals representing several categories from Racine and southeastern Wisconsin will be on hand to answer questions, provide samples and offer planning advice.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a cash bar and register to win raffles at every table with prizes including gift baskets, engagement photo sessions and complimentary overnight stays. Plus, the first 300 brides/grooms will receive a complimentary reusable tote.