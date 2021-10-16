Racine Arts Council names community award recipients

RACINE — The Racine Arts Council issued its community awards during its annual meeting Sept. 20 at Spectrum School of the Arts. These awards are issued annually by RAC’s Board of Directors to community members who have done extraordinary volunteer work in the arts.

The Emily Hill Award for Arts Advocacy this year was given to Denise Zingg, founder and director of Spectrum School of Arts for her vision, teaching and extraordinary advocacy in the arts. The award is named after Emily Hill, a tireless teacher, performer and advocate for the arts.

RAC’s Heart of the Arts Award was given to two nongenarians, Lyle Peters for his long-time teaching career, studio work in ceramics and watercolor, and Don Vander Leest for his career of painting more than 6,000 watercolor renditions of historic buildings in Racine.

The Champion Award was given to RAC members who have rotated off the board. This award was given to Emily Knaapen who worked with the Lonely Instruments Need Kids (LINK) program. As an oboe player, Knaapen understood how to work with band and orchestra teachers to get these instruments into the right hands.

For more about the Racine Arts Council and its work, go to racineartscouncil.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0