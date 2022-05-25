Racine Art Museum, Wustum Museum of Fine Arts

Racine Art Museum

RACINE — Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., presents exhibitions drawn primarily from the museum’s extensive and dynamic collection that emphasize ideas behind artwork rather than following strict media categories.

On display through June 11, "RAM Showcase: Abstraction" highlights contemporary artists of color whose work addresses intellectual, philosophical and spiritual concepts through abstraction.

"Playful/Pensive: Contemporary Artists and Contemporary Issues" includes artwork that touches on both playful and subversive themes. This exhibition is available to view at all hours of the day in the street-facing Windows on Fifth Gallery at RAM through July 9.

Open at Racine Art Museum through July 30, "In the Round: Vessels and Sculpture from RAM’s Collection" showcases artwork whose stories and designs unfold as a viewer actively engages in exploring the whole thing.

"Blurry Boundaries: Contemporary Artists, Imagination, and the Spaces Between"" offers a glimpse into the ambiguous connection between reality and imagination through the use of a variety of materials. This exhibition is open through August 27, 2022.

Racine Art Museum admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors 62 and older and students. There is no charge for ages 11 and younger and active duty military.

Wustum Museum

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of RAM at 2519 Northwestern Ave., offers one of the largest studio arts programs in Wisconsin. Artists of all ages are invited to immerse themselves in a weeks-long studio class or enrich an afternoon with a one-day workshop. Class registration is available online at ramart.org or by calling 262-636-9177.

Opening June 15, "Cultural Reflections: RAM Community Art Show" showcases work created by local artists that reflects their culture, heritage or way of life. Alongside the exhibit is the "Racine Art Guild Juried Exhibition 2022," demonstrating the creativity and talent of practicing artists in the Racine area. The exhibits are on display through Aug. 13.

There is no admission fee at Wustum Museum.

Kids Day returns to Wustum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 17. Families can participate in a variety of free and creative outdoor entertainment inspired by current museum exhibitions, including hands-on art projects and a scavenger hunt.

Children ages 7–13 can wrap up a creative summer at RAM’s Wustum Museum with a week of innovative art making in "Summer Art Camp: Lost Cities, Mystical Places, and Legendary Characters," Aug. 1-5. Camp culminates with Gallery Night at 4 p.m. Aug. 5, where family members are invited to view all the imaginative art created throughout the week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0