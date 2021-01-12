Racine Art Museum offers virtual tour of exhibition

RACINE — In response to the current global pandemic, the Racine Art Museum (RAM) has been creating opportunities for would-be museum visitors to engage virtually with art from the comfort of their home. In continuation of this effort, RAM announces an upcoming virtual tour of the museum's current exhibition, "Collection Focus: Mary Giles," a retrospective of the work of fiber artist Mary Giles (1944-2018).
With a cabinetmaker father and a mother who knitted, quilted and did Scandinavian decorative painting known as rosemaling, Giles seemed destined to work creatively with her hands. Revered for her willingness to push the boundaries of form and concept, Giles made objects throughout her career that reflected her interest in materials and traditional basketmaking techniques. An affinity for the natural world cultivated during her youth fueled the artist's investigations of various media including waxed linen, porcupines quills, and various metals like copper and iron.
Mary Giles, with 22 pieces now at RAM and others promised, is one of the most well-represented fiber artists in the museum's permanent collection, with works spanning over three decades. RAM has been acquiring Giles' work since the early 2000s through gifts from donors, but these pieces have never been brought together in a single gallery space until now.
This virtual visit of the museum galleries with Bruce W. Pepich, RAM executive director and curator of collections, and Lena Vigna, curator of exhibitions, brings the exhibition to life. Their candid, informative discussion about Giles' work and inspiration offers a deeper understanding of the artist's creative journey. Professionally produced by Matt Binetti of Racine, Pepich and Vigna's 20-minute video tour illuminates how Giles' "works have a presence rooted to the earth's rhythm."
This virtual tour will premiere at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 on the RAM Facebook page. A Facebook account is not required to watch the video, but viewers with an account will be able to ask questions during the premiere and receive responses from museum staff in real-time. The tour will launch simultaneously on RAM's YouTube channel, and may also be watched at ramart.org.
Including further insight, RAM has produced a 16-page exhibition catalogue with essays on the significance of Mary Giles' work along with representative images of her pieces in the museum's permanent collection. This full-color publication is available for purchase online at racineartmuseumstore.org.
