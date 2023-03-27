RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., will present the 14th edition of a non-traditional exhibition showcasing art made from or inspired by colorful marshmallow Peeps. Open March 30-April 15, the "RAM 14th Annual International Peeps Art Exhibition" features 142 entries that demonstrate the talent of 200 artists from across the country.

Curating an exhibition that showcases Peeps artwork is somewhat unexpected for a museum. However, the concept of working with unusual materials is supported by RAM's mission to exhibit, collect, preserve and educate in the field of contemporary craft — a subsect of art that focuses on handmade work created traditionally from ceramic, fiber, glass, metal, polymer and wood. Artists consistently push material boundaries, so the idea that artists sometimes utilize and experiment with materials produced for purposes other than art-making can be seen throughout RAM's exhibitions and many works in the museum's permanent collection — the largest contemporary craft collection in North America.

Over the years, many Peeps art exhibition entrants have become experts in marshmallow candy as a material, using methods like carving, painting, hole punching, gluing and melting to manipulate Peeps into shapes. While the seasonal candy is still the most common material, the 14th anniversary show also includes pieces made in various other media.

In addition to the awards selected by RAM, visitors are invited to vote for their favorite creation, naming one popular artwork worthy of the coveted PEEPles Choice Award. With guests allowed only one per visit, they circle the works of Peeps art, taking notes about the exhibition, and then often lobbying for their eventual favorite. The award will be announced after the closure of the exhibition.

Out-of-state enthusiasts and other would-be museum visitors are invited to view the exhibition from the comfort of home during a Live Virtual Tour of exhibition on the RAM Facebook page at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11. The exhibition tour and the virtual awards ceremony will also be available to watch on demand on Facebook, YouTube and the RAM website after the live broadcast has concluded.

The Racine Art Museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens 62 and older and students. Go to ramart.org for more information.