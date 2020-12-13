Racine Art Museum extends run of exhibitions

RACINE — In response to the current impact of the global pandemic in Wisconsin, the Racine Art Museum (RAM) has extended the run of four ongoing exhibitions in hopes of giving a broader audience the chance to view the intriguing works of contemporary craft in-person.

Originally scheduled to run through Feb. 13, "In Stitches: Contemporary Approaches to Needlework" will now be on display through May 8. This exhibition features work primarily drawn from the museum's permanent collection that demonstrates contemporary methods of working with materials such as fabric, thread, yarn and embroidery floss through the use of needles, hooks, or hands.

The other three current exhibitions were originally scheduled to run through Jan. 23 but will instead be on display through July 3. They are: