RACINE — May 13 marked the 20th anniversary of the Racine Art Museum opening its doors at 441 Main St. Throughout the year, visitors can discover exhibitions and programs that shine a light on RAM’s achievements over the past two decades while predicting an even brighter future through continued support.

Since 2003, the museum has worked steadily to create a cultural center in the heart of the Racine community while serving the national fine arts field through its exhibitions and permanent collection of contemporary craft — the most significant in North America. With the national scope of its programs and reach, RAM has also helped create a positive image for the greater Racine community through traveling exhibitions, national publications and international media coverage. The museum is a significant anchor to Downtown Racine as well as a nationally recognized cultural destination in the heart of the community.

Bruce W. Pepich, RAM executive director and curator of collections, was recently interviewed by Neil Goodman of New Art Examiner about the museum's history and relationships with some of the people who helped make RAM what it is today — including renowned art collector Karen Johnson Boyd, her daughter, Henni Keland, and architect and Racine native Brad Lynch. This article was the cover story in New Art Examiner's April 2023 publication, which featured the exterior of RAM on the front cover.

In celebration of the museum's 20th anniversary, several exhibitions and education programs in 2023 are inspired by the occasion.

Futures Reimagined: RAM Community Art Show

RAM is partnering with Mahogany Gallery in Racine to present "Futures Reimaged: RAM Community Art Show" June 14-Aug. 5 at Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a RAM campus at 2519 Northwestern Ave. This exhibition invites artists to share their ideas about what a potential future — realistic or fantastical, possible or impossible— could look like.

The 2023 RAM Community Art Show is inspired by the theme of Mahogany Gallery’s second annual Wisconsin Black Arts and Culture Expo, "Black Futures." As a part of Futures Reimagined, Mahogany Gallery CEO Scott Terry invited artists to participate in the next iteration of the Expo theme, "Black Futures 2."

Kids Day: Time Capsules!

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 16, at Wustum Museum, families are invited to create art inspired by the past, present, and future — all to go into a personal time capsule. Families can create multiple art projects, play art games, go on scavenger hunts and more.

As part of RAM's commitment to supporting local and regional artists and partnerships, families will have the opportunity to meet two special guest artists during Kids Day. Printmaker and University of Wisconsin-Parkside artist-in-resident Roberto Torres Mata, as well as a featured artist invited by Mahogany Gallery for "Black Futures 2," will offer hands-on art activities to showcase the type of artwork they are creating in their professional careers.

RAM's First 20 Years: A Visual History of the Art and Architecture

One of the many distinctive aspects of RAM's award-winning architecture is a unique windowed, street-facing exhibition space that is viewable by passersby on Fifth Street. The next exhibition in the Windows on Fifth Gallery, "RAM’s First 20 Years: A Visual History of the Art and Architecture," will focus on the museum's anniversary as subject matter — showcasing large-scale photographs of RAM exhibitions throughout the last two decades alongside other historical imagery and select sculptural works from the museum's permanent collection.

Not only do the images and objects featured in this exhibition establish a framework for understanding a formative time for this dynamic institution, but they also recognize the symbiotic relationship between the architectural space and the art that inhabits it.

RAM’s First 20 Years is also an homage to Brad Lynch, a partner at the former architectural firm Brininstool + Lynch and Racine native. Lynch, who died in 2022, took his first art classes at Wustum Museum and incorporated his own experiences being raised in this community into his work on RAM. His desire to establish a space that would draw people inside led to distinctive building features such as the acrylic panels on the exterior and a ground floor with storefront-like windows that make the interior contents visible from the street.