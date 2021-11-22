Racine Art Museum announces holiday decoration competition award winners

RACINE — Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., invited artists of all ages to participate in the museum's annual handmade holiday ornament, gift wrapped box and decorated tree competition.
Open through Dec. 30, "The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins, and Creative Conifers 2021" features 49 festive entries created by 43 artists from southeastern Wisconsin, as well as northern Illinois, eastern Minnesota and western Pennsylvania. These artists were recognized for their efforts with awards:
- Awards of Excellence: Sally Lamberton and Cynthia Woelfel, Racine; Katrina Samuelson Wardrip, Madison.
- Awards of Merit: Tessa Locklair, Port Washington; Jeff Logic, Bill Reid and Kathy Schmidt, Racine.
The Racine Art Museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7, or $5 for seniors 62 and older and students. There is no charge for ages 11 and younger.