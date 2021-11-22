 Skip to main content
Racine Art Guild presents annual show

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — The Racine Art Guild's "Fall Invitational Show" will take place through Dec. 31 at Northwinds Gallery, 1700 N. Main St.

The Racine Art Guild is a dedicated group of practicing artists, art appreciators and supporters who work to broaden artistic experiences and opportunities, and promote art appreciation in the community by presenting art shows locally each year.

An opening reception to meet the artists will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Visitors can enjoy coffee samples, enter a gift basket drawing and vote for the People's Choice Award.

