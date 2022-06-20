 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Racine Art Guild Juried Competition 2022' on exhibit at Wustum Museum

"Spring Time Weavers, 2021" by Cathleen Holmes

RACINE — "Racine Art Guild Juried Competition 2022" is on exhibit through Aug. 13 at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.

The Racine Art Guild juried competitions are organized to demonstrate the creativity of the members of this group of practicing artists. Artworks selected for this show display an understanding of art techniques and presentation.

This year’s juror was Tom Hoffman, a Milwaukee-based artist and designer. Hoffman began studying art at RAM’s Wustum Museum in 1970 with artist John Parsons. Hoffman has pursued painting since graduating college, participating in numerous exhibitions such as at the Anderson Arts Center, Kenosha; Elaine Erickson Gallery, Milwaukee; and the Sadler Gallery, Milwaukee.

Artists in the exhibition include Sarah Andersen, Jean Anderson, Dennis Bayuzick, Jerrold Belland, Christine Bohn, Mary Ann Bresnahan, Jill Castillo, Caye Christensen, Deedee Dumont, Patricia Fallon, Pat Gilbert, Alex Greiveldinger, Patricia Guttenberg, Irene Hassler, Ann Henkes, Cathleen Holmes, Suzanne Kadamian, Mickie Krueger, Lisa Martin, Karen Mathis, Robert Mayer, Christine B. Miller, George Miller, Janet Mrazek, Nancy Neider, Sandra Nowicki, Caroll Pearson, Kate Peterson, Gabriela Pettit, Tim Rozwadowski, Suzanne Schackelman, Sue Smith, Harold Solberg, Paula Touhey, Greg Uttech, Rebecca Venn, Nancy Watson, Jeanette White, Marc Wollman and Jennifer Zygmunt.

Wustum Museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. There is no admission fee.

