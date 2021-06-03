Racine and Burlington to celebrate Juneteenth Day June 19

RACINE COUNTY — On June 19, 1865, U.S. General Gordon Granger announced General Order No. 3 to the people of Galveston, Texas, emancipating the enslaved people there.

The commemoration of that announcement came to be known as Juneteenth, as well as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Liberation Day.

Official celebrations of the holiday are planned in the cities of Racine and Burlington.

Racine

The city’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services and the Dr. John Bryant Community Center is to host a Juneteenth Day Celebration from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19, on the Bryant Center grounds, 601 Caron Butler Drive, Racine.

The event is free and open to the public. A full day of performances, basketball games, children’s activities, and food will make for an enjoyable day of celebration for the entire family.

For more information, call the Bryant Center at 262-636-9235.

Juneteenth in Burlington

The second annual Juneteenth Rally in Echo Park, 595 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, is to take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19.